Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar Sells 130,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $2,576,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,116,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Devinder Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 27th, Devinder Kumar sold 35,027 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $609,469.80.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Devinder Kumar sold 41,213 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $875,776.25.

AMD opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

