Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar Sells 130,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $2,576,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,116,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Devinder Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 27th, Devinder Kumar sold 35,027 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $609,469.80.
- On Wednesday, November 28th, Devinder Kumar sold 41,213 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $875,776.25.
AMD opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.