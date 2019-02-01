Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE opened at $247.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $252.00 price target (down from $254.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

In other news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $7,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,435,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total value of $608,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $68,899,256. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

