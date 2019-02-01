adidas (ADS) PT Set at €210.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Macquarie set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €223.82 ($260.25).

ADS stock traded down €9.15 ($10.64) during trading on Thursday, hitting €198.55 ($230.87). 871,565 shares of the company traded hands. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

