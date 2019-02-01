AdHive Reaches Market Capitalization of $251,382.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, AdHive has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One AdHive token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $251,382.00 and approximately $18,304.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000140 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000026 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,221,314 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

