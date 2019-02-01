Actuant (ATU) Receives “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Actuant (NYSE:ATU) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Actuant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Actuant from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Maxim Group began coverage on Actuant in a research note on Monday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.11.
Actuant stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. Actuant has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,704,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after acquiring an additional 258,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,073,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,454,000 after acquiring an additional 101,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,073,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,454,000 after acquiring an additional 101,101 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,334,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,061,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 402,254 shares during the period.
Actuant Company Profile
Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
