Actuant (ATU) Receives “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Actuant (NYSE:ATU) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Actuant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Actuant from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Maxim Group began coverage on Actuant in a research note on Monday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Actuant stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. Actuant has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.70 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Actuant will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,704,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after acquiring an additional 258,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,073,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,454,000 after acquiring an additional 101,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,073,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,454,000 after acquiring an additional 101,101 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,334,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,061,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 402,254 shares during the period.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

