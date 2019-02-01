Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.65.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.