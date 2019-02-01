Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Major Shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp Sells 7,000 Shares

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $112,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scopia Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 25th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 11,001 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $176,236.02.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 97,843 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,466.43.

On Thursday, January 17th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1,700 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $28,220.00.

On Thursday, January 10th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 162,491 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $2,791,595.38.

On Monday, January 7th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 75,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00.

On Thursday, January 3rd, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 23,616 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $371,715.84.

On Saturday, December 28th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 52,891 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $792,836.09.

On Friday, December 28th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 52,891 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $792,836.09.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $733,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. 688,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $790.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.67. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.74 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACOR. BidaskClub raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

