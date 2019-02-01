ACM Research (ACMR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

ACM Research stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,748. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of -0.05. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. ACM Research had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ACM Research by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in ACM Research by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 279,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

