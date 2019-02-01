Accelerator Network (ACC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Accelerator Network (CURRENCY:ACC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Accelerator Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Accelerator Network has a market cap of $11,160.00 and $0.00 worth of Accelerator Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Accelerator Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00942238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00021755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00001223 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Accelerator Network

Accelerator Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Accelerator Network’s total supply is 968,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,678 tokens. The official message board for Accelerator Network is medium.com/accelerator-network . Accelerator Network’s official Twitter account is @Accelerator_Net . The official website for Accelerator Network is accelerator.network

Accelerator Network Token Trading

Accelerator Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Accelerator Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Accelerator Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Accelerator Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

