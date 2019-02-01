ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Their three clinical programs are ACP-103 for treatment-induced dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease, and ACP-104 and ACP-103, both for the treatment of schizophrenia. “

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.66. 36,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,909. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 3.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.18% and a negative net margin of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 11,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,222.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

