Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Director John G. Stratton Buys 3,455 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Director John G. Stratton acquired 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,865.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,314.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ABT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. 5,015,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

