Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.98. Aaron’s reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aaron’s.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAN. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2,434.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 58,841 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 603.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter.

Aaron’s stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. 531,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.40. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

