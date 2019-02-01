A. O. Smith Corp to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $812.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $413,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8,510.8% during the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

