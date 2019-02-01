A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 427.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8,510.8% during the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.56.

NYSE:AOS opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $812.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

