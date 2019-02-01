$874.40 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will announce $874.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $882.80 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $820.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Regal Beloit to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $77.09. The stock had a trading volume of 196,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,483. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 150.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.