77,673 Shares in Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) Purchased by Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd.

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 77,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 12.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 203,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $7,759,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

SMTA stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. Spirit MTA REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.88%.

About Spirit MTA REIT

Spirit MTA REIT owns investments in a portfolio of primarily single-tenant properties in the United States. It has a portfolio of approximately 901 properties. The company would elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

