77,300 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67,737,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743,919 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,272,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,797,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,047,000 after purchasing an additional 884,531 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,832.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 354,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 352,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,972,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,648,000 after purchasing an additional 300,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $104.76 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

