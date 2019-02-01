$77.25 Million in Sales Expected for SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will report $77.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the highest is $79.50 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $58.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $246.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $248.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $344.90 million, with estimates ranging from $326.00 million to $363.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 18.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $344,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,112.1% in the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 63,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 57,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 319,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

