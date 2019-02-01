6,845 Shares in Cintas Co. (CTAS) Purchased by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 62,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,743,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $187.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $147.38 and a 52 week high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Cintas had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.77.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

