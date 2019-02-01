652 Shares in DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH (HYLB) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH (NYSEARCA:HYLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH by 3,577.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH in the third quarter worth approximately $2,987,000.

Get DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH alerts:

Shares of DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $50.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/652-shares-in-dbx-etf-tr-x-trackers-usd-high-hylb-purchased-by-meeder-asset-management-inc.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2523 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 21st.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH (NYSEARCA:HYLB).

Receive News & Ratings for DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.