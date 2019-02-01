652 Shares in DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH (HYLB) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH (NYSEARCA:HYLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH by 3,577.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH in the third quarter worth approximately $2,987,000.
Shares of DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. DBX ETF TR/X TRACKERS USD HIGH has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $50.56.
