52,500 Shares in TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 86,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

TCF opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

