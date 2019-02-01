5,050 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Purchased by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

