$470.32 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report $470.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.63 million and the lowest is $465.20 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $452.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Wedbush started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,063,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $197,544,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 451.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,529 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $137,032,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $76,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.57. 654,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,233. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

