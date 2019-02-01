$4.84 Million in Sales Expected for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) will announce $4.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.53 million to $5.14 million. Superior Drilling Products posted sales of $3.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year sales of $19.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.29 million to $19.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $22.44 million to $25.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million.

SDPI opened at $1.85 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

