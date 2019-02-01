$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post $4.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.83 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $17.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $19.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,065 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,887,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,423,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,924,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,574,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,320,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,990,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.04. 5,387,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,092. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.