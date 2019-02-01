$3.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) to report sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. Anadarko Petroleum reported sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will report full-year sales of $13.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $16.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anadarko Petroleum.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

APC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,442 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,177 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APC traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $48.45. 5,201,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,177. Anadarko Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

