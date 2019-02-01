2,941 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $152.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

