$292.64 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International Inc (ENVA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will report sales of $292.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $254.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.64 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENVA. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Enova International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

ENVA stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 668,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94. Enova International has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $808.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

