2,894 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Purchased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAC. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $204.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.09.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $211.28 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $223.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.46. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

