21Vianet Group (VNET) vs. Internet Initiative Japan (IIJI) Critical Contrast

Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Internet Initiative Japan pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. 21Vianet Group does not pay a dividend. Internet Initiative Japan pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Internet Initiative Japan has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 3.05% 6.26% 2.99% 21Vianet Group 22.01% 1.94% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and 21Vianet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $1.59 billion 0.69 $45.98 million $0.52 22.50 21Vianet Group $521.45 million 1.93 -$118.76 million ($0.24) -37.42

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than 21Vianet Group. 21Vianet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Internet Initiative Japan and 21Vianet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A 21Vianet Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21Vianet Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats 21Vianet Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services. Its Internet connectivity services for consumers consist of various service, including ADSL, fiber optic, WiMAX, 3G, and LTE wireless data communication services under the IIJmio and hi-ho brand names. The company also offers WAN services, a closed network service primarily using dedicated lines, as well as wide-area Ethernet services and IP-VPN services to corporate customers; outsourcing services that comprise security-related, network-related, server-related, data center-related, and IIJ GIO/Hosting package services for non-customizable hosting package cloud computing services; and customer support and help desk solutions, and IP phone services. In addition, it provides systems integration services, which include consulting, project planning, systems design, and development of network systems, which focus on Internet business systems, and Intranet and Extranet corporate information systems; and systems operation and maintenance services. Further, the company sells routers, iPads, and other equipment, as well as software; and provides automated teller machine (ATM) services. As of June 29, 2018, it operated 29 primary points of presence (POP) for dedicated access and 1 universal POP for nationwide dial-up access; 27 Internet data centers; and 1,096 ATMs. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, and route optimization services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 19 self-built and 38 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 29,080 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

