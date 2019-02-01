$2.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will post $2.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the lowest is $2.57 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $10.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.44 billion to $10.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,283. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.42 and a beta of 1.91. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -846.51%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

