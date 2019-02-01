1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.34%.

NASDAQ FCCY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480. The firm has a market cap of $164.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director William M. Rue purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

