1,835 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,490,000 after purchasing an additional 642,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 19,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.5% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ahmad Bahai sold 26,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $2,797,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $402,731.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,606. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.48.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $118.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

