1,800 Shares in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 19,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered WEC Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other news, insider Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 72,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $5,118,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 146,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $10,509,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,864,524. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

