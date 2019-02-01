SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 163,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.4% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,247.8% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 232,763 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $39.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “163,823 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Acquired by SJA Financial Advisory LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/163823-shares-in-vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea-acquired-by-sja-financial-advisory-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.