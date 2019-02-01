15,451 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Purchased by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,691,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,054 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Alibaba Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,051,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $997,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,727 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,653,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,743,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,712 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1,017.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,863,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.74.

BABA stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $401.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

