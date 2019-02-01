12,841 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 155,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $32.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/12841-shares-in-spdr-portfolio-mid-cap-etf-spmd-acquired-by-dynamic-advisor-solutions-llc.html.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.