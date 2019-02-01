127,570 Shares in New Relic Inc (NEWR) Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,570 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,552,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,950,000 after purchasing an additional 468,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,552,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,950,000 after purchasing an additional 468,506 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,207,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,736,000 after purchasing an additional 398,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,676,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,458,000 after purchasing an additional 388,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,831,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. DA Davidson upgraded New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $126.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Relic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $189,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $199,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,406,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,147 shares of company stock worth $23,915,261. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEWR stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.36 and a beta of 0.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

