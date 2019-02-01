116,666 Shares in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNH. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1,655.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 584.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNH opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.10 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 25th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNH shares. BidaskClub raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

