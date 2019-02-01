$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.00%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.69.

Shares of SC opened at $19.06 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

