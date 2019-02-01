$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) to report sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.

CQP stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

