$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $576,451.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,671.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,402 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.13. 1,493,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,092. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

