$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (WM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In related news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $33,955.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,338. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 357,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,323,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Waste Management by 97.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 103,546 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2,840.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,139,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $78.39 and a 1-year high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.