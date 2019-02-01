$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. Republic Services posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Republic Services.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.95. 1,061,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,109. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $218,910.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $581,220 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

