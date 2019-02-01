$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $133.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.14 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price objective on Hope Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

