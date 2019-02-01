$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2019 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $133.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.14 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price objective on Hope Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply