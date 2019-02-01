$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aegion Corp (AEGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aegion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Aegion posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegion will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aegion.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $339.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on Aegion in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aegion in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other news, CFO David F. Morris bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Aegion by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Aegion by 26.5% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegion by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aegion by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aegion by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $580.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. Aegion has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

