$0.25 EPS Expected for Cognex Co. (CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings. Cognex reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 2,019.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,484,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,260,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,420 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Cognex by 5,315.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 880,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after acquiring an additional 864,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cognex by 303.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 458,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,580,000 after acquiring an additional 344,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Cognex by 69.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 830,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,388,000 after acquiring an additional 341,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

CGNX traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. 1,178,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,984. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.