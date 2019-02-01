-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.24). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

ACRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Shares of ACRX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,596. The company has a market capitalization of $149.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.02. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Angotti purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,040 shares in the company, valued at $152,609.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $58,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,310 shares of company stock valued at $176,980. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,940,000. Creative Planning raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 62,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. 11.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

