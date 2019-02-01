-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Correvio Pharma Corp (CORV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Correvio Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 68.98% and a negative return on equity of 294.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 million.

CORV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Correvio Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Mackie raised Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Correvio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CORV opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.05. Correvio Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORV. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 133,825 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

