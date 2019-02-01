-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.16. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Agile Therapeutics worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

